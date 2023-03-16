Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EAT is 2.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EAT is 43.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EAT on March 16, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

EAT) stock’s latest price update

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT)’s stock price has increased by 2.81 compared to its previous closing price of 35.22. However, the company has seen a -5.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/08/21 that Brinker Stock Is a ‘Compelling Opportunity.’ Here’s Why.

EAT’s Market Performance

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has experienced a -5.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.97% drop in the past month, and a 4.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for EAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.85% for EAT stock, with a simple moving average of 16.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EAT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $35 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EAT reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for EAT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

EAT Trading at -5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT fell by -5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.23. In addition, Brinker International Inc. saw 13.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Comings Douglas N., who sale 500 shares at the price of $40.51 back on Feb 08. After this action, Comings Douglas N. now owns 31,421 shares of Brinker International Inc., valued at $20,255 using the latest closing price.

Allen Wade, the SVP, Chief Digital Officer of Brinker International Inc., sale 347 shares at $40.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Allen Wade is holding 24,763 shares at $14,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAT

Equity return is now at value -26.10, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.