Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 73.14x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) by analysts is $21.81, which is $4.48 above the current market price. The public float for GOLD is 1.76B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.26% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of GOLD was 18.33M shares.

GOLD) stock’s latest price update

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD)’s stock price has decreased by -1.57 compared to its previous closing price of 17.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/22 that Novavax, Lucid, Zoom Video, AMC, Target: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

GOLD’s Market Performance

GOLD’s stock has risen by 10.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.40% and a quarterly drop of -1.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for Barrick Gold Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.98% for GOLD stock, with a simple moving average of 2.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GOLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOLD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $19 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOLD reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for GOLD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

GOLD Trading at -3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLD rose by +10.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.39. In addition, Barrick Gold Corporation saw 0.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLD

Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.