Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Stock Faces 6.92% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, BBAR stock has gone down by -24.42%, with a monthly decline of -15.12% and a quarterly surge of 37.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.64% for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.46% for BBAR stock, with a simple moving average of 20.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Right Now?

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BBAR is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BBAR is $7.50, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for BBAR is 69.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume for BBAR on March 16, 2023 was 788.51K shares.

BBAR) stock’s latest price update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR)’s stock price has decreased by -7.75 compared to its previous closing price of 4.26. However, the company has seen a -24.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BBAR Trading at -14.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares sank -16.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR fell by -24.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.78. In addition, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. saw 0.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stands at +7.91. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 48.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.