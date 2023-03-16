Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AESI currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of AESI was 2.58M shares.

AESI) stock’s latest price update

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE: AESI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.37 compared to its previous closing price of 16.61.

AESI’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.80% for AESI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.80% for the last 200 days.

AESI Trading at -2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.13% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AESI fell by -5.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. saw -5.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AESI starting from BRIGHAM BEN M, who purchase 280,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Mar 13. After this action, BRIGHAM BEN M now owns 280,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc., valued at $5,040,000 using the latest closing price.

Allison Jeffrey L, the of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc., purchase 11,500 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Allison Jeffrey L is holding 30,528 shares at $207,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.