Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) is $1.05, which is $0.91 above the current market price. The public float for ASPU is 20.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASPU on March 16, 2023 was 289.90K shares.

ASPU) stock’s latest price update

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU)’s stock price has decreased by -1.68 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. however, the company has experienced a -35.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASPU’s Market Performance

ASPU’s stock has fallen by -35.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -38.16% and a quarterly drop of -57.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 41.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.10% for Aspen Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.03% for ASPU stock, with a simple moving average of -76.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPU

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASPU reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ASPU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to ASPU, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

ASPU Trading at -47.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.96%, as shares sank -38.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPU fell by -35.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1888. In addition, Aspen Group Inc. saw -56.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPU starting from KASS DOUGLAS, who purchase 10,250 shares at the price of $0.28 back on Dec 30. After this action, KASS DOUGLAS now owns 255,250 shares of Aspen Group Inc., valued at $2,876 using the latest closing price.

KASS DOUGLAS, the Director of Aspen Group Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that KASS DOUGLAS is holding 245,000 shares at $1,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.70 for the present operating margin

+49.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Group Inc. stands at -12.50. Equity return is now at value -29.20, with -13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.