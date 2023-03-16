Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG)’s stock price has decreased by -3.41 compared to its previous closing price of 183.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/28/22 that Hurricane Ian May Hurt Florida Properties, and Actually Help Insurers

Is It Worth Investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) Right Now?

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) is $217.53, which is $35.41 above the current market price. The public float for AJG is 208.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AJG on March 16, 2023 was 784.60K shares.

AJG’s Market Performance

AJG’s stock has seen a -6.29% decrease for the week, with a -9.29% drop in the past month and a -8.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.18% for AJG stock, with a simple moving average of -2.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AJG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AJG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AJG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AJG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $211 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AJG reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for AJG stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to AJG, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

AJG Trading at -7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AJG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AJG fell by -6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.21. In addition, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. saw -6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AJG starting from Gallagher Patrick Murphy, who sale 5,051 shares at the price of $189.34 back on Mar 08. After this action, Gallagher Patrick Murphy now owns 34,134 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., valued at $956,382 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON DAVID S, the Director of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., sale 1,000 shares at $189.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that JOHNSON DAVID S is holding 46,508 shares at $189,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AJG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.67 for the present operating margin

+92.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stands at +13.26. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.