Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO)’s stock price has increased by 4.94 compared to its previous closing price of 5.47. However, the company has experienced a 7.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/19/23 that The Cameras Worked Fine. Their Maker Said They Had Reached Their End of Life.

Is It Worth Investing in Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARLO is 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARLO is $9.67, which is $3.76 above the current price. The public float for ARLO is 84.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARLO on March 16, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

ARLO’s Market Performance

The stock of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has seen a 7.09% increase in the past week, with a 35.70% rise in the past month, and a 68.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.55% for ARLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.12% for ARLO stock, with a simple moving average of 12.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARLO stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ARLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARLO in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $14 based on the research report published on January 25th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARLO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ARLO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 29th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ARLO, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

ARLO Trading at 40.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares surge +33.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARLO rose by +7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.42. In addition, Arlo Technologies Inc. saw 63.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARLO starting from Rothstein Amy M, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 09. After this action, Rothstein Amy M now owns 81,642 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc., valued at $240,000 using the latest closing price.

Summers Grady, the Director of Arlo Technologies Inc., purchase 3,497 shares at $4.27 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Summers Grady is holding 227,072 shares at $14,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.23 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arlo Technologies Inc. stands at -11.55. Equity return is now at value -56.70, with -18.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.