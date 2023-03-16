Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AAPL stock has gone up by 2.25%, with a monthly gain of 0.50% and a quarterly surge of 5.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Apple Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.44% for AAPL stock, with a simple moving average of 4.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Right Now?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Apple Inc. (AAPL) by analysts is $169.01, which is $15.41 above the current market price. The public float for AAPL is 15.81B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of AAPL was 72.17M shares.

AAPL) stock’s latest price update

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s stock price has increased by 0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 152.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 22 hours ago that Apple Supplier Foxconn Plans to Rely Less on China for Revenue

Analysts’ Opinion of AAPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAPL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AAPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AAPL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $199 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAPL reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $175. The rating they have provided for AAPL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AAPL, setting the target price at $153 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

AAPL Trading at 6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.19. In addition, Apple Inc. saw 18.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from KONDO CHRIS, who sale 20,200 shares at the price of $148.72 back on Nov 22. After this action, KONDO CHRIS now owns 31,505 shares of Apple Inc., valued at $3,004,144 using the latest closing price.

Maestri Luca, the Senior Vice President, CFO of Apple Inc., sale 176,299 shares at $155.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Maestri Luca is holding 110,673 shares at $27,493,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.29 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Inc. stands at +25.31. Equity return is now at value 163.50, with 27.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.