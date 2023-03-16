Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Stock Faces 3.85% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has seen a -4.14% decrease in the past week, with a -7.96% drop in the past month, and a -6.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for AM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.84% for AM stock, with a simple moving average of -3.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Right Now?

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) by analysts is $11.29, which is $1.34 above the current market price. The public float for AM is 321.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.81% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of AM was 2.95M shares.

AM) stock’s latest price update

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.30 compared to its previous closing price of 10.29. however, the company has experienced a -4.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on April 28th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AM reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for AM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Tudor Pickering gave a rating of “Sell” to AM, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

AM Trading at -7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -8.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AM fell by -4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.52. In addition, Antero Midstream Corporation saw -7.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AM starting from KEYTE DAVID H, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.01 back on Mar 15. After this action, KEYTE DAVID H now owns 79,373 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation, valued at $100,100 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Midstream Corporation, sale 242,868 shares at $10.49 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 0 shares at $2,547,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.66 for the present operating margin

+61.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Midstream Corporation stands at +32.93. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.