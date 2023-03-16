Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, BUD stock has gone down by -0.97%, with a monthly gain of 0.93% and a quarterly plunge of -0.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.33% for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.19% for BUD stock, with a simple moving average of 8.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is 20.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BUD is 1.23.

The public float for BUD is 609.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. On March 16, 2023, BUD’s average trading volume was 1.41M shares.

BUD) stock’s latest price update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.29 compared to its previous closing price of 60.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/12/23 that Adding protein to diets via fermentation is one solution to egg shortages and climate change

Analysts’ Opinion of BUD

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BUD, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

BUD Trading at -0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.17. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV saw -1.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.