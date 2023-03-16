Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP)

The public float for SLDP is 124.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.64% of that float. The average trading volume of SLDP on March 16, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP)’s stock price has decreased by -2.12 compared to its previous closing price of 2.83. however, the company has experienced a -8.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/06/22 that Solid Power Makes Progress With New Battery Technology

SLDP’s Market Performance

SLDP’s stock has fallen by -8.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.82% and a quarterly rise of 4.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.78% for Solid Power Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.64% for SLDP stock, with a simple moving average of -44.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLDP stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SLDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLDP in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $5 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLDP reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SLDP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to SLDP, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

SLDP Trading at -9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares sank -21.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLDP fell by -8.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, Solid Power Inc. saw 9.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLDP starting from STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH, who purchase 214,500 shares at the price of $2.92 back on Mar 10. After this action, STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH now owns 300,005 shares of Solid Power Inc., valued at $626,126 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Douglas M, the Chief Executive Officer of Solid Power Inc., sale 170,000 shares at $6.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Campbell Douglas M is holding 9,700,214 shares at $1,089,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLDP

Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.