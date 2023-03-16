Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) is above average at 5.52x. The 36-month beta value for NYCB is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NYCB is $10.28, which is $3.86 above than the current price. The public float for NYCB is 672.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. The average trading volume of NYCB on March 16, 2023 was 10.88M shares.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB)’s stock price has decreased by -2.08 compared to its previous closing price of 6.96. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NYCB’s Market Performance

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has experienced a -13.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.86% drop in the past month, and a -23.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for NYCB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.22% for NYCB stock, with a simple moving average of -26.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYCB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NYCB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NYCB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to NYCB, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

NYCB Trading at -25.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.70%, as shares sank -30.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYCB fell by -14.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.29. In addition, New York Community Bancorp Inc. saw -20.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYCB starting from Davis Reginald E, who sale 4,600 shares at the price of $9.97 back on Feb 07. After this action, Davis Reginald E now owns 123,033 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc., valued at $45,863 using the latest closing price.

Rosenfeld Ronald A., the Director of New York Community Bancorp Inc., purchase 30,800 shares at $24.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Rosenfeld Ronald A. is holding 30,800 shares at $756,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.62 for the present operating margin

The net margin for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stands at +27.52. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In summary, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.