Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of First Republic Bank (FRC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is above average at 3.77x. The 36-month beta value for FRC is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FRC is $140.81, which is $120.22 above than the current price. The public float for FRC is 181.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. The average trading volume of FRC on March 16, 2023 was 8.36M shares.

FRC) stock’s latest price update

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC)’s stock price has decreased by -26.16 compared to its previous closing price of 31.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -76.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 12 min ago that JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Others in Talks to Bolster First Republic Bank

FRC’s Market Performance

FRC’s stock has fallen by -76.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -83.00% and a quarterly drop of -81.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 65.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.46% for First Republic Bank The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -78.35% for FRC stock, with a simple moving average of -82.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRC

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to FRC, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on March 13th of the current year.

FRC Trading at -81.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 65.98%, as shares sank -84.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRC fell by -78.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.62. In addition, First Republic Bank saw -81.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Republic Bank stands at +24.63. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In summary, First Republic Bank (FRC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.