An In-Depth Look at Chord Energy Corporation’s (CHRD) Stock Performance

The stock of Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) has gone down by -12.68% for the week, with a -10.67% drop in the past month and a -5.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.17% for CHRD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.76% for CHRD stock, with a simple moving average of -7.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) Right Now?

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHRD is $179.70, which is $59.0 above the current price. The public float for CHRD is 39.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHRD on March 16, 2023 was 475.22K shares.

CHRD) stock’s latest price update

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD)’s stock price has decreased by -8.91 compared to its previous closing price of 135.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.68% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CHRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHRD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $178 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHRD reach a price target of $196. The rating they have provided for CHRD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CHRD, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on August 08th of the previous year.

CHRD Trading at -8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -13.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRD fell by -12.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.24. In addition, Chord Energy Corporation saw -7.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRD starting from Peterson Lynn A, who sale 1,952 shares at the price of $140.13 back on Feb 16. After this action, Peterson Lynn A now owns 244,098 shares of Chord Energy Corporation, valued at $273,534 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Lynn A, the Director of Chord Energy Corporation, sale 1,048 shares at $140.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Peterson Lynn A is holding 246,050 shares at $146,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRD

Equity return is now at value 63.00, with 38.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.