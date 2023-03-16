American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) is above average at 31.22x. The 36-month beta value for AWK is also noteworthy at 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AWK is $160.78, which is $19.15 above than the current price. The public float for AWK is 180.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. The average trading volume of AWK on March 16, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

AWK) stock’s latest price update

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK)’s stock price has increased by 2.15 compared to its previous closing price of 137.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/27/22 that 6 Water Stocks for an Increasingly Thirsty World

AWK’s Market Performance

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) has experienced a 1.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.30% drop in the past month, and a -10.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for AWK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.64% for AWK stock, with a simple moving average of -4.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AWK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AWK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $140 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AWK reach a price target of $165, previously predicting the price at $162. The rating they have provided for AWK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

AWK Trading at -6.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWK rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.11. In addition, American Water Works Company Inc. saw -7.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWK starting from Kennedy Melanie M, who sale 693 shares at the price of $152.10 back on Jun 01. After this action, Kennedy Melanie M now owns 11,361 shares of American Water Works Company Inc., valued at $105,405 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Melanie M, the EVP, CHRO of American Water Works Company Inc., sale 1,029 shares at $145.52 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Kennedy Melanie M is holding 12,054 shares at $149,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.57 for the present operating margin

+40.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Water Works Company Inc. stands at +21.62. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In summary, American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.