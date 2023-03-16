Ameren Corporation’s (AEE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Ameren Corporation (AEE) has gone up by 2.51% for the week, with a -0.70% drop in the past month and a -6.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.19% for AEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.54% for AEE stock, with a simple moving average of -2.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) Right Now?

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AEE is at 0.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AEE is $92.82, which is $7.58 above the current market price. The public float for AEE is 257.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume for AEE on March 16, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

AEE) stock’s latest price update

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE)’s stock price has increased by 1.83 compared to its previous closing price of 83.71. However, the company has experienced a 2.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEE stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for AEE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AEE in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $89 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEE reach a price target of $96, previously predicting the price at $94. The rating they have provided for AEE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 30th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to AEE, setting the target price at $104 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

AEE Trading at -0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEE rose by +2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.95. In addition, Ameren Corporation saw -4.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEE starting from Diya Fadi M, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $84.41 back on Mar 13. After this action, Diya Fadi M now owns 94,533 shares of Ameren Corporation, valued at $422,050 using the latest closing price.

Nwamu Chonda J, the EVP, GC & Secretary of Ameren Corporation, sale 3,660 shares at $83.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Nwamu Chonda J is holding 36,692 shares at $305,244 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.04 for the present operating margin

+25.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameren Corporation stands at +13.50. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ameren Corporation (AEE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.