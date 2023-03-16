AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Stock Experiences -42.74% Monthly Change

In the past week, APE stock has gone down by -24.72%, with a monthly decline of -42.74% and a quarterly surge of 55.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.65% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.36% for APE stock, with a simple moving average of -43.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Right Now?

The public float for APE is 936.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. The average trading volume of APE on March 16, 2023 was 34.69M shares.

APE) stock’s latest price update

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE)’s stock price has decreased by -5.64 compared to its previous closing price of 1.42. however, the company has experienced a -24.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APE Trading at -32.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.48%, as shares sank -45.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APE fell by -24.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8969. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw -4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APE starting from Antara Capital LP, who sale 48,000,579 shares at the price of $1.51 back on Mar 15. After this action, Antara Capital LP now owns 179,231,928 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $72,480,874 using the latest closing price.

Antara Capital LP, the 10% Owner of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., purchase 380,900 shares at $6.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Antara Capital LP is holding 0 shares at $2,468,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.