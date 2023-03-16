Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ambipar Emergency Response (NYSE: AMBI)’s stock price has decreased by -11.27 compared to its previous closing price of 12.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 19.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambipar Emergency Response (NYSE: AMBI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

AMBI currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of AMBI on March 16, 2023 was 209.01K shares.

AMBI’s Market Performance

AMBI stock saw an increase of 19.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.50% and a quarterly increase of 10.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 99.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 63.81% for Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.37% for AMBI stock, with a simple moving average of 7.24% for the last 200 days.

AMBI Trading at 1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 63.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 99.44%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBI rose by +19.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Ambipar Emergency Response saw 10.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.