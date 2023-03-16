Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) is above average at 85.52x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMPS is $12.29, which is $6.56 above than the current price. The public float for AMPS is 67.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.99% of that float. The average trading volume of AMPS on March 16, 2023 was 852.51K shares.

AMPS) stock’s latest price update

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS)’s stock price has decreased by -6.22 compared to its previous closing price of 6.11. but the company has seen a -20.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/22 that Altus Power Secures $600 Million Solar Panel Partnership

AMPS’s Market Performance

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has experienced a -20.08% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.57% drop in the past month, and a -8.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for AMPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.44% for AMPS stock, with a simple moving average of -31.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AMPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMPS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $12 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPS reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for AMPS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to AMPS, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

AMPS Trading at -22.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares sank -23.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPS fell by -20.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.85. In addition, Altus Power Inc. saw -12.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPS starting from Savino Anthony, who sale 4,725 shares at the price of $7.40 back on Feb 16. After this action, Savino Anthony now owns 3,871,708 shares of Altus Power Inc., valued at $34,965 using the latest closing price.

Weber Dustin, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Altus Power Inc., sale 4,470 shares at $7.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Weber Dustin is holding 2,009,568 shares at $33,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPS

Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.