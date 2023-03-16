Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALLO is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALLO is $17.40, which is $13.15 above the current price. The public float for ALLO is 82.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 44.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALLO on March 16, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

ALLO) stock’s latest price update

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO)’s stock price has increased by 0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 5.61. However, the company has experienced a -6.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALLO’s Market Performance

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) has seen a -6.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.51% decline in the past month and a -29.69% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.13% for ALLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.40% for ALLO stock, with a simple moving average of -43.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ALLO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALLO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALLO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ALLO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ALLO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

ALLO Trading at -15.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -20.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLO fell by -6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.24. In addition, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. saw -10.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLO starting from Bhavnagri Veer, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $6.85 back on Feb 13. After this action, Bhavnagri Veer now owns 577,677 shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., valued at $20,550 using the latest closing price.

Bhavnagri Veer, the General Counsel of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $7.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Bhavnagri Veer is holding 580,677 shares at $21,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-138044.86 for the present operating margin

-6783.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stands at -136885.60. Equity return is now at value -43.40, with -36.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.