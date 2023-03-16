Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.20x.

The public float for ASTL is 94.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.90% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of ASTL was 1.35M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ASTL) stock’s latest price update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL)’s stock price has decreased by -5.80 compared to its previous closing price of 8.11. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASTL’s Market Performance

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) has seen a -9.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.03% decline in the past month and a 24.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.06% for ASTL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.26% for ASTL stock, with a simple moving average of -3.31% for the last 200 days.

ASTL Trading at 0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares sank -7.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTL fell by -9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.03. In addition, Algoma Steel Group Inc. saw 20.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTL

Equity return is now at value 37.60, with 20.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.