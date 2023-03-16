AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has seen a -4.88% decrease in the past week, with a -12.88% drop in the past month, and a -2.26% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for AGNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.70% for AGNC stock, with a simple moving average of -7.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AGNC is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AGNC is $11.68, which is $1.66 above the current price. The public float for AGNC is 571.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGNC on March 16, 2023 was 11.85M shares.

AGNC) stock’s latest price update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC)’s stock price has increased by 0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 9.89. but the company has seen a -4.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGNC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AGNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AGNC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12.50 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to AGNC, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

AGNC Trading at -10.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -13.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC fell by -4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.69. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp. saw -3.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC starting from Pollack Kenneth L., who sale 10,910 shares at the price of $11.34 back on Feb 15. After this action, Pollack Kenneth L. now owns 228,634 shares of AGNC Investment Corp., valued at $123,719 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.10 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGNC Investment Corp. stands at -36.02. Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.