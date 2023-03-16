Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for A is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for A is $164.87, which is $30.26 above the current market price. The public float for A is 294.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume for A on March 16, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

A) stock’s latest price update

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A)’s stock price has decreased by -3.16 compared to its previous closing price of 138.40. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that DWAC, Virgin Galactic, Exxon Mobil, DraftKings: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

A’s Market Performance

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has experienced a -4.88% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.31% drop in the past month, and a -13.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.03% for A stock, with a simple moving average of -2.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $170 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see A reach a price target of $165. The rating they have provided for A stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to A, setting the target price at $139 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

A Trading at -10.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -12.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A fell by -4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.68. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw -10.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from Ancher-Jensen Henrik, who sale 29,500 shares at the price of $155.78 back on Dec 14. After this action, Ancher-Jensen Henrik now owns 70,793 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $4,595,510 using the latest closing price.

Grau Dominique, the Senior Vice President of Agilent Technologies Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $159.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Grau Dominique is holding 92,379 shares at $636,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.10 for the present operating margin

+53.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at +18.31. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 12.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.