AGCO Corporation’s (AGCO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of AGCO Corporation (AGCO) has gone down by -13.59% for the week, with a -12.60% drop in the past month and a -9.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.76% for AGCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.44% for AGCO stock, with a simple moving average of 0.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) Right Now?

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AGCO is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AGCO is $153.93, which is $34.17 above the current market price. The public float for AGCO is 61.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.03% of that float. The average trading volume for AGCO on March 16, 2023 was 700.52K shares.

AGCO) stock’s latest price update

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO)’s stock price has decreased by -5.95 compared to its previous closing price of 128.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/11/22 that Deere Invests Billions in Self-Driving Tractors, Smart Crop Sprayers

Analysts’ Opinion of AGCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGCO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AGCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGCO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $174 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGCO reach a price target of $156. The rating they have provided for AGCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AGCO, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

AGCO Trading at -12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -10.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGCO fell by -13.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.23. In addition, AGCO Corporation saw -12.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGCO starting from Dehner Torsten Rudolf Willi, who sale 744 shares at the price of $140.71 back on Feb 23. After this action, Dehner Torsten Rudolf Willi now owns 26,867 shares of AGCO Corporation, valued at $104,688 using the latest closing price.

LONG LARA THRUSH, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of AGCO Corporation, sale 1,623 shares at $138.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that LONG LARA THRUSH is holding 782 shares at $225,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.45 for the present operating margin

+23.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGCO Corporation stands at +7.03. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AGCO Corporation (AGCO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.