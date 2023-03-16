Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) is above average at 62.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) is $58.00, which is $0.88 above the current market price. The public float for AJRD is 77.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AJRD on March 16, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

AJRD) stock’s latest price update

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD)’s stock price has increased by 0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 55.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/19/22 that L3Harris to Buy Aerojet Rocketdyne for $4.7 Billion

AJRD’s Market Performance

AJRD’s stock has risen by 0.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.54% and a quarterly rise of 2.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.45% for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.08% for AJRD stock, with a simple moving average of 17.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AJRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AJRD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AJRD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AJRD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $49 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AJRD reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for AJRD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to AJRD, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

AJRD Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AJRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.64%, as shares sank -0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AJRD rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.07. In addition, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. saw 0.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AJRD starting from Drake Eileen P., who sale 39,711 shares at the price of $41.60 back on Aug 11. After this action, Drake Eileen P. now owns 214,000 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., valued at $1,651,978 using the latest closing price.

BOEHLE DANIEL L., the CFO and VP of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., sale 12,510 shares at $40.52 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that BOEHLE DANIEL L. is holding 57,148 shares at $506,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AJRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.68 for the present operating margin

+14.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stands at +3.30. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.