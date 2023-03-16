AECOM (ACM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AECOM (NYSE: ACM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.69 compared to its previous closing price of 85.08. however, the company has experienced a -7.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Right Now?

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AECOM (ACM) is $101.20, which is $18.41 above the current market price. The public float for ACM is 137.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACM on March 16, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

ACM’s Market Performance

The stock of AECOM (ACM) has seen a -7.13% decrease in the past week, with a -8.27% drop in the past month, and a -1.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for ACM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.06% for ACM stock, with a simple moving average of 7.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ACM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $98 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACM reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for ACM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ACM, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

ACM Trading at -4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -9.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACM fell by -7.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.71. In addition, AECOM saw -2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACM starting from Tishman Daniel R., who sale 20,618 shares at the price of $82.92 back on Mar 13. After this action, Tishman Daniel R. now owns 44,159 shares of AECOM, valued at $1,709,645 using the latest closing price.

Poloni Lara, the PRESIDENT of AECOM, sale 6,498 shares at $83.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Poloni Lara is holding 73,351 shares at $539,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.33 for the present operating margin

+6.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for AECOM stands at +2.96. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AECOM (ACM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.