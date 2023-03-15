Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO)’s stock price has increased by 4.64 compared to its previous closing price of 8.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZUO is 1.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zuora Inc. (ZUO) is $12.57, which is $3.33 above the current market price. The public float for ZUO is 114.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% of that float. On March 15, 2023, ZUO’s average trading volume was 1.22M shares.

ZUO’s Market Performance

ZUO stock saw an increase of -4.84% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.07% and a quarterly increase of 55.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.47% for Zuora Inc. (ZUO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.12% for ZUO stock, with a simple moving average of 13.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZUO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZUO stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ZUO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZUO in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $11 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZUO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ZUO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ZUO, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

ZUO Trading at 15.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUO fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.07. In addition, Zuora Inc. saw 45.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUO starting from Traube Robert J., who sale 15,369 shares at the price of $10.01 back on Mar 06. After this action, Traube Robert J. now owns 17,558 shares of Zuora Inc., valued at $153,776 using the latest closing price.

Srinivasan Sri, the Chief Product & Tech Officer of Zuora Inc., sale 4,787 shares at $10.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Srinivasan Sri is holding 110,225 shares at $48,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.52 for the present operating margin

+61.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zuora Inc. stands at -30.79. Equity return is now at value -60.40, with -18.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.