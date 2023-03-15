Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) by analysts is $119.36, which is $10.13 above the current market price. The public float for WYNN is 96.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.81% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of WYNN was 2.62M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

WYNN) stock’s latest price update

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN)’s stock price has increased by 1.96 compared to its previous closing price of 106.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Wynn, Casino Stocks Rise on Macau License Renewals. One Risk Down, One to Go.

WYNN’s Market Performance

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has experienced a -4.27% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.29% drop in the past month, and a 27.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for WYNN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.15% for WYNN stock, with a simple moving average of 43.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $101 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WYNN reach a price target of $91, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for WYNN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WYNN, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

WYNN Trading at 5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.54. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw 31.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from CAMERON-DOE JULIE, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $108.08 back on Feb 22. After this action, CAMERON-DOE JULIE now owns 65,970 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $432,320 using the latest closing price.

Whittemore Ellen F, the EVP and General Counsel of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 10,383 shares at $109.48 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Whittemore Ellen F is holding 71,342 shares at $1,136,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.97 for the present operating margin

+17.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Limited stands at -11.28. Equity return is now at value 68.90, with -3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.