Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) Stock Observes -6.19% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) has seen a -11.66% decrease in the past week, with a -13.69% drop in the past month, and a -5.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for WDS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.19% for WDS stock, with a simple moving average of -6.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE: WDS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE: WDS) is above average at 5.12x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WDS is $24.64, The public float for WDS is 1.90B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. The average trading volume of WDS on March 15, 2023 was 658.34K shares.

WDS) stock’s latest price update

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE: WDS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 22.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WDS Trading at -11.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -14.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDS fell by -11.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.84. In addition, Woodside Energy Group Ltd saw -9.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.52 for the present operating margin

+57.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Woodside Energy Group Ltd stands at +38.70. The total capital return value is set at 28.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.85.

Based on Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.71. Total debt to assets is 11.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.