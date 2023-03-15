Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) is $17.50, which is -$0.08 below the current market price. The public float for WWW is 76.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WWW on March 15, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW)’s stock price has increased by 4.61 compared to its previous closing price of 16.05. however, the company has experienced a 1.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/21 that Wolverine Buys Sweaty Betty for $410 Million

WWW’s Market Performance

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) has seen a 1.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.47% gain in the past month and a 60.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for WWW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.66% for WWW stock, with a simple moving average of -1.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WWW stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for WWW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WWW in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $23 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WWW reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for WWW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

WWW Trading at 13.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +12.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWW rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.29. In addition, Wolverine World Wide Inc. saw 53.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWW starting from Long Nicholas T., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $16.13 back on Feb 24. After this action, Long Nicholas T. now owns 26,334 shares of Wolverine World Wide Inc., valued at $161,300 using the latest closing price.

BOROMISA JEFFREY M, the Director of Wolverine World Wide Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $10.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that BOROMISA JEFFREY M is holding 156,900 shares at $1,049,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.85 for the present operating margin

+39.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolverine World Wide Inc. stands at -7.04. Equity return is now at value -34.10, with -6.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.