What Recent Market Trends Mean for Teradyne Inc.’s (TER) Stock

The stock of Teradyne Inc. (TER) has seen a 4.56% increase in the past week, with a -0.37% drop in the past month, and a 13.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for TER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.08% for TER stock, with a simple moving average of 13.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Right Now?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TER is 1.55.

The public float for TER is 154.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TER on March 15, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER)’s stock price has increased by 2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 102.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that Teradyne Earnings Were Great. The Stock Is Getting Crushed on the Guidance.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $102 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to TER, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

TER Trading at 4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER rose by +4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.95. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw 20.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from JOHNSON MERCEDES, who sale 750 shares at the price of $106.43 back on Feb 15. After this action, JOHNSON MERCEDES now owns 18,987 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $79,822 using the latest closing price.

Mehta Sanjay, the VP and Chief Financial Officer of Teradyne Inc., sale 7,992 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Mehta Sanjay is holding 58,926 shares at $879,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+59.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne Inc. stands at +22.68. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 20.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teradyne Inc. (TER) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.