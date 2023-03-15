What Recent Market Trends Mean for Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s (SWK) Stock

In the past week, SWK stock has gone down by -4.38%, with a monthly decline of -6.35% and a quarterly surge of 1.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.22% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.17% for SWK stock, with a simple moving average of -10.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is 82.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SWK is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) is $94.43, which is $15.37 above the current market price. The public float for SWK is 147.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.68% of that float. On March 15, 2023, SWK’s average trading volume was 1.86M shares.

SWK) stock’s latest price update

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK)’s stock price has increased by 0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 80.27. However, the company has experienced a -4.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $106 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to SWK, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

SWK Trading at -6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.22. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. saw 7.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from Link Janet, who sale 2,581 shares at the price of $85.73 back on Feb 28. After this action, Link Janet now owns 36,352 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., valued at $221,282 using the latest closing price.

Walburger Corbin, the Interim CFO of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., sale 5,248 shares at $80.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Walburger Corbin is holding 17,993 shares at $424,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.39 for the present operating margin

+24.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stands at +1.01. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.