What Recent Market Trends Mean for News Corporation’s (NWS) Stock

In the past week, NWS stock has gone down by -5.58%, with a monthly decline of -14.57% and a quarterly plunge of -12.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for News Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.95% for NWS stock, with a simple moving average of -8.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) is 32.14x, which is above its average ratio.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for NWS is 115.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. On March 15, 2023, NWS’s average trading volume was 899.80K shares.

NWS) stock’s latest price update

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS)’s stock price has increased by 1.97 compared to its previous closing price of 15.76. However, the company has experienced a -5.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

In the past week, NWS stock has gone down by -5.58%, with a monthly decline of -14.57% and a quarterly plunge of -12.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for News Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.95% for NWS stock, with a simple moving average of -8.97% for the last 200 days.

NWS Trading at -15.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -15.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWS fell by -5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.50. In addition, News Corporation saw -12.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWS starting from Pitofsky David B, who sale 23,750 shares at the price of $17.23 back on Mar 03. After this action, Pitofsky David B now owns 63,956 shares of News Corporation, valued at $409,165 using the latest closing price.

Pitofsky David B, the General Counsel of News Corporation, sale 82,028 shares at $18.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Pitofsky David B is holding 87,706 shares at $1,536,417 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.55 for the present operating margin

+44.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for News Corporation stands at +6.00.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of News Corporation (NWS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.