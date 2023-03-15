Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT)’s stock price has decreased by -24.15 compared to its previous closing price of 1.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -26.03% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/21 that Caesars Entertainment, GenMark, Eli Lilly: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WPRT is also noteworthy at 2.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for WPRT is $3.97, The public float for WPRT is 151.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. The average trading volume of WPRT on March 15, 2023 was 507.59K shares.

WPRT’s Market Performance

WPRT stock saw a decrease of -26.03% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.36% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.02% for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.39% for WPRT stock, with a simple moving average of -12.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPRT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPRT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WPRT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPRT reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for WPRT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2021.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to WPRT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

WPRT Trading at -15.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.84%, as shares sank -20.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPRT fell by -26.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1570. In addition, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. saw 15.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.31 for the present operating margin

+13.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stands at +4.37. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.