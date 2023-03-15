VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VNRX is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) is $4.95, which is $4.03 above the current market price. The public float for VNRX is 37.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On March 15, 2023, VNRX’s average trading volume was 163.21K shares.

VNRX) stock’s latest price update

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX: VNRX)’s stock price has decreased by -16.59 compared to its previous closing price of 1.82. however, the company has experienced a -25.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VNRX’s Market Performance

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) has experienced a -25.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.05% drop in the past month, and a -25.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.25% for VNRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.12% for VNRX stock, with a simple moving average of -25.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNRX

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNRX reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for VNRX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 17th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to VNRX, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 10th of the previous year.

VNRX Trading at -30.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares sank -22.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNRX fell by -26.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9030. In addition, VolitionRx Limited saw -37.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNRX starting from Innes Guy Archibald, who purchase 234,000 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Feb 22. After this action, Innes Guy Archibald now owns 154,504 shares of VolitionRx Limited, valued at $409,500 using the latest closing price.

Micallef Jacob Vincent, the Chief Scientific Officer of VolitionRx Limited, purchase 25,000 shares at $2.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Micallef Jacob Vincent is holding 188,392 shares at $57,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31468.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for VolitionRx Limited stands at -29782.49. Equity return is now at value -337.40, with -116.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.