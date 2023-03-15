Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR)’s stock price has increased by 4.30 compared to its previous closing price of 22.55. however, the company has experienced a 3.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/04/22 that Vir Biotechnology’s $1 Billion Government Deal Lifts the Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) is above average at 6.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) is $48.13, which is $26.62 above the current market price. The public float for VIR is 115.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VIR on March 15, 2023 was 988.10K shares.

VIR’s Market Performance

The stock of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) has seen a 3.20% increase in the past week, with a -10.06% drop in the past month, and a -7.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for VIR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.86% for VIR stock, with a simple moving average of -6.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VIR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VIR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $34 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIR reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for VIR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 21st, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VIR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

VIR Trading at -10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -10.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIR rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.08. In addition, Vir Biotechnology Inc. saw -7.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIR starting from SATO VICKI L, who sale 17,935 shares at the price of $22.59 back on Mar 08. After this action, SATO VICKI L now owns 1,327,324 shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc., valued at $405,062 using the latest closing price.

Friedl-Naderer Johanna, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Vir Biotechnology Inc., sale 1,482 shares at $22.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Friedl-Naderer Johanna is holding 148,518 shares at $33,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.56 for the present operating margin

+89.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vir Biotechnology Inc. stands at +31.92. Equity return is now at value 25.20, with 18.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.