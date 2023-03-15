Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for VERB is at 1.20.

The public float for VERB is 101.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.18% of that float. The average trading volume for VERB on March 15, 2023 was 6.52M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

VERB) stock’s latest price update

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.12. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VERB’s Market Performance

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) has seen a -16.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -35.35% decline in the past month and a -21.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.30% for VERB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.20% for VERB stock, with a simple moving average of -67.56% for the last 200 days.

VERB Trading at -34.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares sank -37.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERB fell by -16.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1437. In addition, Verb Technology Company Inc. saw -30.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VERB

Equity return is now at value -155.60, with -72.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.