Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG)’s stock price has decreased by -4.26 compared to its previous closing price of 1.02. but the company has seen a -7.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for URG is also noteworthy at 1.45.

The average price estimated by analysts for URG is $2.68, The public float for URG is 216.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.78% of that float. The average trading volume of URG on March 15, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

URG’s Market Performance

The stock of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has seen a -7.88% decrease in the past week, with a -21.88% drop in the past month, and a -17.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for URG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.90% for URG stock, with a simple moving average of -18.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URG stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for URG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URG in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $1 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the previous year 2016.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URG reach a price target of $2.10. The rating they have provided for URG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 19th, 2015.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to URG, setting the target price at $2.52 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

URG Trading at -17.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -21.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URG fell by -7.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0826. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc. saw -15.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URG starting from Chang Robby Sai Kit, who sale 24,500 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Jan 30. After this action, Chang Robby Sai Kit now owns 63,366 shares of Ur-Energy Inc., valued at $31,367 using the latest closing price.

Chang Robby Sai Kit, the Director of Ur-Energy Inc., sale 175,500 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Chang Robby Sai Kit is holding 63,366 shares at $224,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URG

Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -14.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.