Understanding the 3.77% Volatility Levels of United Community Banks Inc.’s (UCBI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) has gone down by -15.47% for the week, with a -16.43% drop in the past month and a -23.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.77% for UCBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.62% for UCBI stock, with a simple moving average of -19.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is above average at 10.79x. The 36-month beta value for UCBI is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for UCBI is $36.42, which is $9.26 above than the current price. The public float for UCBI is 114.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. The average trading volume of UCBI on March 15, 2023 was 562.51K shares.

UCBI) stock’s latest price update

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 27.37. However, the company has seen a -15.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of UCBI

The stock of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) has gone down by -15.47% for the week, with a -16.43% drop in the past month and a -23.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.77% for UCBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.62% for UCBI stock, with a simple moving average of -19.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UCBI

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to UCBI, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

UCBI Trading at -17.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares sank -17.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCBI fell by -15.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.90. In addition, United Community Banks Inc. saw -19.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UCBI starting from BRADSHAW RICHARD, who sale 649 shares at the price of $38.52 back on Nov 01. After this action, BRADSHAW RICHARD now owns 69,514 shares of United Community Banks Inc., valued at $24,999 using the latest closing price.

DANIELS KENNETH L, the Director of United Community Banks Inc., purchase 500 shares at $28.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that DANIELS KENNETH L is holding 13,299 shares at $14,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UCBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Community Banks Inc. stands at +29.31. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.