Understanding the 3.18% Volatility Levels of TransUnion’s (TRU) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, TRU stock has gone down by -3.23%, with a monthly decline of -11.14% and a quarterly surge of 4.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for TransUnion The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.78% for TRU stock, with a simple moving average of -11.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) Right Now?

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38.

The public float for TRU is 192.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRU on March 15, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

TRU) stock’s latest price update

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)’s stock price has increased by 2.80 compared to its previous closing price of 59.68. However, the company has experienced a -3.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/22 that Major Credit-Score Provider to Exclude Medical Debts

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $80 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRU reach a price target of $91, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for TRU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to TRU, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

TRU Trading at -8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -11.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.40. In addition, TransUnion saw 8.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from Cartwright Christopher A, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $79.42 back on Aug 04. After this action, Cartwright Christopher A now owns 226,410 shares of TransUnion, valued at $1,985,450 using the latest closing price.

BOSWORTH WILLIAM, the Director of TransUnion, sale 405 shares at $78.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that BOSWORTH WILLIAM is holding 5,399 shares at $31,882 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TransUnion (TRU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.