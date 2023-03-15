Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) has gone down by -6.56% for the week, with a -16.36% drop in the past month and a -15.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.05% for HEAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.24% for HEAR stock, with a simple moving average of -25.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) by analysts is $11.75, which is $6.14 above the current market price. The public float for HEAR is 15.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.45% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of HEAR was 231.35K shares.

HEAR) stock’s latest price update

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR)’s stock price has increased by 5.83 compared to its previous closing price of 6.86. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEAR stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HEAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEAR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to HEAR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

HEAR Trading at -13.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares sank -18.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEAR fell by -6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.92. In addition, Turtle Beach Corporation saw 1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HEAR starting from Ballard Lloyd Gregory, who purchase 7,800 shares at the price of $9.15 back on Nov 18. After this action, Ballard Lloyd Gregory now owns 46,522 shares of Turtle Beach Corporation, valued at $71,370 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HEAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.60 for the present operating margin

+34.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turtle Beach Corporation stands at +4.84. Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -14.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.