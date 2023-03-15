Trading Update: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Stock Endures 2.17% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) has seen a -1.98% decrease in the past week, with a 4.12% gain in the past month, and a 8.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for BXSL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.17% for BXSL stock, with a simple moving average of 5.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Right Now?

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BXSL is $27.29, which is $1.95 above the current market price. The public float for BXSL is 159.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.40% of that float. The average trading volume for BXSL on March 15, 2023 was 986.66K shares.

BXSL) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL)’s stock price has increased by 4.50 compared to its previous closing price of 24.21. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXSL stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for BXSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXSL in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $27 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to BXSL, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

BXSL Trading at 4.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXSL fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.28. In addition, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund saw 13.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXSL starting from Marshall Brad, who purchase 7,900 shares at the price of $23.88 back on Nov 21. After this action, Marshall Brad now owns 203,184 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, valued at $188,621 using the latest closing price.

Rubenstein Katherine, the Chief Operating Officer of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, purchase 3,359 shares at $23.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Rubenstein Katherine is holding 3,359 shares at $80,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.40 for the present operating margin

+82.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stands at +45.57. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.