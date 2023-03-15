Trading Update: Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Stock Endures 2.50% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has gone down by -13.40% for the week, with a -11.94% drop in the past month and a -0.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for ARCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.81% for ARCO stock, with a simple moving average of -3.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Right Now?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.99.

The public float for ARCO is 124.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of ARCO was 799.04K shares.

ARCO) stock’s latest price update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO)’s stock price has decreased by -9.09 compared to its previous closing price of 8.03. However, the company has experienced a -13.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2022.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCO reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ARCO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 04th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ARCO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

ARCO Trading at -12.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO fell by -13.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.23. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. saw -12.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.07 for the present operating margin

+12.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stands at +1.71. Equity return is now at value 57.50, with 5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.