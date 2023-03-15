TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TTE is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TTE is $71.54, which is $16.92 above the current market price. The public float for TTE is 2.42B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.21% of that float. The average trading volume for TTE on March 15, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

TTE) stock’s latest price update

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE)’s stock price has decreased by -5.24 compared to its previous closing price of 59.94. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TTE’s Market Performance

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has seen a -8.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.24% decline in the past month and a -4.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for TTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.89% for TTE stock, with a simple moving average of 2.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TTE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TTE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $72 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

TTE Trading at -9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -12.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE fell by -8.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.95. In addition, TotalEnergies SE saw -8.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.20 for the present operating margin

+19.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for TotalEnergies SE stands at +7.80. The total capital return value is set at 29.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.52. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on TotalEnergies SE (TTE), the company’s capital structure generated 54.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.23. Total debt to assets is 20.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.