Toro Ltd (TORO) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -65.75% for TORO stock, with a simple moving average of -65.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toro Ltd (NASDAQ: TORO) Right Now?

Toro Ltd (NASDAQ: TORO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for TORO is 9.37M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TORO on March 15, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

TORO) stock’s latest price update

Toro Ltd (NASDAQ: TORO)’s stock price has decreased by -39.02 compared to its previous closing price of 3.95. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -70.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TORO Trading at -65.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TORO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.73% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TORO fell by -70.47%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Toro Ltd saw -79.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toro Ltd (TORO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.