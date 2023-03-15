ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) by analysts is $45.00, which is $41.05 above the current market price. The public float for THMO is 0.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of THMO was 117.41K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

THMO) stock’s latest price update

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO)’s stock price has increased by 87.20 compared to its previous closing price of 2.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 49.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

THMO’s Market Performance

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) has seen a 49.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.16% gain in the past month and a -20.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.01% for THMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 36.70% for THMO stock, with a simple moving average of -50.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THMO

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to THMO, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

THMO Trading at 16.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.24%, as shares surge +17.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THMO rose by +49.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. saw 23.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for THMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.80 for the present operating margin

+32.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stands at -122.43. Equity return is now at value -247.70, with -52.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.