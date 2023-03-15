The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRV is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TRV is $197.56, which is $28.05 above the current price. The public float for TRV is 230.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRV on March 15, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV)’s stock price has decreased by -0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 172.22. but the company has seen a -4.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/17/23 that Travelers Expects Fourth-Quarter Earnings Miss. Winter Storms Are to Blame.

TRV’s Market Performance

TRV’s stock has fallen by -4.77% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.03% and a quarterly drop of -7.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.83% for The Travelers Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.95% for TRV stock, with a simple moving average of -1.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRV stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TRV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRV in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $212 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRV reach a price target of $220, previously predicting the price at $183. The rating they have provided for TRV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to TRV, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

TRV Trading at -7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRV fell by -4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.83. In addition, The Travelers Companies Inc. saw -8.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRV starting from Toczydlowski Gregory C, who sale 5,420 shares at the price of $184.19 back on Feb 23. After this action, Toczydlowski Gregory C now owns 18,416 shares of The Travelers Companies Inc., valued at $998,216 using the latest closing price.

Lefebvre Mojgan M, the EVP & Chief Tech & Ops Officer of The Travelers Companies Inc., sale 5,375 shares at $183.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Lefebvre Mojgan M is holding 0 shares at $986,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Travelers Companies Inc. stands at +7.65. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.