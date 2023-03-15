The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for LSXMK is 195.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSXMK on March 15, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

LSXMK) stock’s latest price update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.22 compared to its previous closing price of 27.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LSXMK’s Market Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) has experienced a -10.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.63% drop in the past month, and a -35.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for LSXMK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.16% for LSXMK stock, with a simple moving average of -32.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMK stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for LSXMK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSXMK in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $87 based on the research report published on April 19th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSXMK reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for LSXMK stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LSXMK, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

LSXMK Trading at -26.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -24.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMK fell by -10.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.39. In addition, The Liberty SiriusXM Group saw -31.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMK starting from GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $32.32 back on Mar 13. After this action, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL now owns 2,500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, valued at $16,160 using the latest closing price.

MALONE JOHN C, the Chairman of the Board of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, sale 119,680 shares at $74.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that MALONE JOHN C is holding 3,550,381 shares at $8,927,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.