The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) has gone down by -10.00% for the week, with a -23.85% drop in the past month and a -35.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.52% for LSXMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.19% for LSXMA stock, with a simple moving average of -32.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) is 7.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LSXMA is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) is $46.88, which is $25.6 above the current market price. The public float for LSXMA is 94.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% of that float. On March 15, 2023, LSXMA’s average trading volume was 1.07M shares.

LSXMA) stock’s latest price update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.33 compared to its previous closing price of 27.09. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMA

The stock of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) has gone down by -10.00% for the week, with a -23.85% drop in the past month and a -35.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.52% for LSXMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.19% for LSXMA stock, with a simple moving average of -32.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LSXMA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LSXMA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $56 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSXMA reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for LSXMA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to LSXMA, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

LSXMA Trading at -26.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -24.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMA fell by -10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.46. In addition, The Liberty SiriusXM Group saw -32.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMA starting from GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $32.32 back on Mar 13. After this action, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL now owns 2,500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, valued at $16,160 using the latest closing price.

MALONE JOHN C, the Chairman of the Board of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, sale 119,680 shares at $74.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that MALONE JOHN C is holding 3,550,381 shares at $8,927,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMA

Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.