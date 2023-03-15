The Impact of Market Fluctuations on ViewRay Inc.’s (VRAY) Stock

The stock of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) has seen a -11.22% decrease in the past week, with a -20.52% drop in the past month, and a -20.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for VRAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.04% for VRAY stock, with a simple moving average of -5.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) by analysts is $7.13, which is $3.48 above the current market price. The public float for VRAY is 176.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.94% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of VRAY was 931.53K shares.

VRAY) stock’s latest price update

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY)’s stock price has increased by 2.25 compared to its previous closing price of 3.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRAY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VRAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRAY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $7 based on the research report published on January 25th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRAY reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for VRAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to VRAY, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

VRAY Trading at -18.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -22.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAY fell by -11.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.23. In addition, ViewRay Inc. saw -18.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRAY starting from SCHNABEL SUSAN C, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $4.70 back on Nov 28. After this action, SCHNABEL SUSAN C now owns 192,790 shares of ViewRay Inc., valued at $117,409 using the latest closing price.

SCHNABEL SUSAN C, the Director of ViewRay Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $2.93 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that SCHNABEL SUSAN C is holding 113,279 shares at $58,518 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.04 for the present operating margin

+5.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for ViewRay Inc. stands at -105.01. Equity return is now at value -93.60, with -38.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.